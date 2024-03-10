Death of 17-year-old girl found in North Lawndale home ruled homicide

The death of a 17-year-old girl found in a North Lawndale home Saturday afternoon has been ruled a homicide, with her cause of death listed as asphyxia and assault.

The teen was found unresponsive at a residence on the 1200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue at around 1:17 p.m. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the girl Sunday as Chiyenne Washington of Washington Park.

No arrests have been made, police said.

