Death of 1-month-old baby in McKeesport under investigation

Allegheny County police are investigating the death of a one-month-old baby in McKeesport.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Grover Avenue Friday morning for reports of an unresponsive child inside a residence.

First responders found a one-month-old male not breathing. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the death does not appear to be suspicious, but detectives will be working with the medical examiner’s office to determine a cause and manner of death, police said.

