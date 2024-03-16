Deary man jailed for 2023 assault

Mar. 16—DEARY — A Deary man was reported to Latah County Jail on Thursday after being sentenced for a May assault involving an assault rifle-style airsoft gun.

Kerry Flick, 49, was convicted of misdemeanor assault and exhibiting a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 85 days suspended.

According to court documents, Flick threatened two men who came onto his property May 20 on Old Highway 8 in Deary to retrieve a vehicle that Flick's son, Zayin, agreed to sell them.

The two men were reportedly met in the driveway by Kerry Flick, who began accusing the two men of trespassing and stealing.

The court documents say Kerry Flick told Zayin to go in their home and retrieve a gun. Zayin came out with an AR-style BB gun that the two victims thought shot real bullets.

Kerry Flick threatened to shoot the victims before they handed him $60 and left.

Deputies interviewed the two victims along with Kerry Flick and Zayin Flick, and were provided cellphone video of the incident before recommending charges for both Flicks. Zayin Flick was convicted in December.