Dearth of mosques in France leaves Muslims short of space to pray

With just 2,600 places of worship for some five million Muslims, France has a shortage of mosques – and securing permits and financing for new religious sites is notoriously difficult. That leaves many worshippers struggling to find a place to pray, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Quite simply, we need space,” says Abdellah, one of dozens of people lining up to enter the Javel mosque in south-west Paris for Friday prayers.

“We pray in two shifts, we’re packed in, it’s not comfortable. It’s very complicated, and during Ramadan it’s even worse. We pray as quickly as possible so that we don’t suffocate.”

The mosque, housed on one floor of a brick office building, opened in 2003 with space for around 350 worshippers. But for several years now, it has found itself struggling to accommodate those who come to pray.

“Unfortunately the south of Paris is very poorly served for Muslim places of worship. This is the only mosque in the south-west of Paris,” says the rector, Najat Benali.

The mosque offers two prayer services on Fridays to try and meet demand, she says.

“What you see now is the queue – the very long queue – for the second service, which is attended by both men and women, who have a large room that’s reserved for them.”

Thriving religion

With the number of Muslims estimated at around 5 million, Islam is France's second-biggest religion after Catholicism.

According to national statistics office Insee, 10 percent of people in mainland France aged 18-59 identified as Muslim in 2020, compared to 29 percent who described themselves as Catholic.

But building more places to worship is no easy task.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

France will no longer accept imams trained by foreign countries

Muslim high school fears for future as France cuts public funding

Another deportation as France shows zero tolerance for radical preachers