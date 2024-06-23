Dearinger Fire burns near Darrington

A forest fire of about 10 acres is burning near Darrington, according to Washington State DNR Wildfire.

Reported Saturday at about 2 p.m., the fire is burning in steep terrain northeast of Darrington.

Multiple crews have been assigned to fight the blaze.

The #DearingerFire was reported on 6/22/24 at 1:54 PM. It’s burning in steep terrain NE of Darrington at a size of about 10 acres. Multiple engines and aircraft have been assigned. Updates will come as they become available. pic.twitter.com/JQHFRTjacO — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) June 23, 2024



