‘Dear Gov. Lee’: 7th graders write heartfelt letter to governor demanding gun reform

NASHVILLE. Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s big demand from some of Nashville’s smaller residents. Two seventh grade students penned a letter recently and didn’t stop until it made it to the governor himself.

The letter consists of three handwritten pages, (excerpts from the letter are included in this story and are in italics) but the issue isn’t as cut and dry.

“Dear Governor Lee, we are 7th-grade students at Meigs Academic Magnet, who are concerned about gun violence in the Nashville community.”

‘School no longer felt safe’: Teens demand action on gun control

Aftyn Behn sat and read a letter she received from two girls living in her district, who asked that she pass along the letter to Gov. Bill Lee himself.

“I was so impressed by how clearly they outlined their policy demands to the governor, in seventh grade,” Behn said. “Emmy emailed me asking me to send this letter to Governor Lee and ask him to do something.”

“We DEMAND that you review gun safety laws.”

“It’s so heartbreaking. I mean these are young people who are at the mercy of these legislatures and to be in the position I am, as a legislature, as a representative, and as a young woman and not being able to do anything is heart-wrenching,” Behn said.

“Imagine them having to see a murder scene outside their classroom window, just like us.”

TN Republicans pushing to allow open carry of assault rifles despite pushback from TDOSHS

In the letter, the two girls referenced the shooting scene that happened in their school parking lot, earlier this year. Two teens were shot and killed while sitting in their car.

“Expect to receive more letters, until you act on gun safety. Emmy + Esther”

Behn told News 2 she passed the letter along to Lee and got confirmation that his office received it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.