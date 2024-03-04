Dean's list honors for local students
Mar. 4—The following students were named to their college's dean's list or similar list for their academic achievement for the fall 2023 semester.
Students are listed by school.
Berea College
Dylan Roland, Kokomo
The Citadel
Aiden Raab, Tipton
University of Evansville
Gabrielle Hardoin, Kokomo
Benjamin Humrichous, Tipton
Noah Watters, Kokomo
Harding University
David Price, Kokomo
University of Kentucky
Gracie Freeman, Russiaville
Miami University (dean's)
Karissa Cox, Peru
Katelyn Cox, Peru
Miami University (president's)
Lily Long, Kokomo
Olivet Nazarene University
Jordyn Anthony, Kokomo
Elijah Edwards, Kokomo
Gavin La Mar, Kokomo
Jacob Lukowiak, Greentown
St. Mary's College
Clare Mula, Kokomo
Mariana Taskey, Kokomo
Trine University (dean's)
Mitchell Davis, Kokomo
Alec Loveless, Kokomo
Arie Lowe, Kokomo
Trine University (president)
Ethan Champion, Kokomo
Michael Chandler, Peru
Megan Conner, Russiaville,
Matthew Edison, Russiaville
Clayton Griswold, Kokomo
Molly Nord, Bunker Hill
Joseph Packard, Kokomo
Maranda Padfield, Kokomo
Chase Seifert, Peru
Ryan Smith, Peru
Clay Wilson, Kokomo
Janna Wilson, Kokomo
Trine University (vice president's)
Greysen Spohn, Peru
Vincennes University
Nathan Rush, Greentown
Washington College (Maryland)
Samantha Joyce, Greentown