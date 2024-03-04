Dean's list honors for local students

TechCrunch

Australian remote sensing startup Esper wants to capture hyperspectral imagery from space at a fraction of the price of its competitors. There’s a reason for that: Hyperspectral is an incredibly powerful type of remote sensing technology that uses a spectrometer to identify the spectral signature of objects. Armed with just $1 million in pre-seed funding and assistance from the Australian government in their first mission, Esper is aiming to beat out its better-capitalized peers with lower-cost tech.