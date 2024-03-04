Dean's list honors for local students

Kokomo Tribune, Ind.
Mar. 4—The following students were named to their college's dean's list or similar list for their academic achievement for the fall 2023 semester.

Students are listed by school.

Berea College

Dylan Roland, Kokomo

The Citadel

Aiden Raab, Tipton

University of Evansville

Gabrielle Hardoin, Kokomo

Benjamin Humrichous, Tipton

Noah Watters, Kokomo

Harding University

David Price, Kokomo

University of Kentucky

Gracie Freeman, Russiaville

Miami University (dean's)

Karissa Cox, Peru

Katelyn Cox, Peru

Miami University (president's)

Lily Long, Kokomo

Olivet Nazarene University

Jordyn Anthony, Kokomo

Elijah Edwards, Kokomo

Gavin La Mar, Kokomo

Jacob Lukowiak, Greentown

St. Mary's College

Clare Mula, Kokomo

Mariana Taskey, Kokomo

Trine University (dean's)

Mitchell Davis, Kokomo

Alec Loveless, Kokomo

Arie Lowe, Kokomo

Trine University (president)

Ethan Champion, Kokomo

Michael Chandler, Peru

Megan Conner, Russiaville,

Matthew Edison, Russiaville

Clayton Griswold, Kokomo

Molly Nord, Bunker Hill

Joseph Packard, Kokomo

Maranda Padfield, Kokomo

Chase Seifert, Peru

Ryan Smith, Peru

Clay Wilson, Kokomo

Janna Wilson, Kokomo

Trine University (vice president's)

Greysen Spohn, Peru

Vincennes University

Nathan Rush, Greentown

Washington College (Maryland)

Samantha Joyce, Greentown