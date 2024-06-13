Dealership owner accused of holding titles for cars

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is facing charges after allegedly withholding multiple titles for cars sold out of his dealership in Berwick.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on May 29 troopers were informed that Breisch’s Auto Sales in Scott Township was holding vehicle titles from people who purchased the cars.

The victims claimed that the owner, Bradley Breisch, 62, of Bloomsburg, was telling buyers that he sent out the titles to PennDOT and was waiting on them for the return of the new titles, police stated.

Detectives searched the dealership and went through paperwork discovering ten vehicle sales, totaling $107,295 with titles that were not turned into PennDOT within the 20-day submission requirement, as stated in the affidavit.

Breisch told officers that he allegedly did not give the titles to PennDOT because he got behind on paperwork.

Breisch has been charged with theft, tampering with public records, and other related offenses.

