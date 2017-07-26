2006 Lancer Evo IX MR Sells For $138,000

From Road & Track

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution ended production for good last year, though new examples can still be found on dealer lots. Look hard enough, and you might find a new Evo IX, but be prepared to shell out a lot. This brand-new 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX MR just sold for $138,000 on eBay.

This story, originally published 7/18, has been updated to reflect the car's final sale price.



Unlike other ultra-low-mile cars we've seen listed for sale before, this Evo is actually brand new. As in, never registered. It only has nine miles on its odometer, just from delivery. It appears that this Evo was purchased by California dealer South Coast Mitsubishi and put into storage for 11 years. A Reddit commenter notes that this dealer is known for having bought a surplus of Evo IXs when they were new, only to sell them years later.



This particular Evo IX is the desirable MR version, which came with Bilstein shocks, Brembo brakes, BBS wheels, and a six-speed manual instead of the standard car's five-speed. South Coast Mitsubishi also originally ordered this car with the optional "No-Lift" package, which brought some aero upgrades to the Evo.

It's worth noting that this car originally carried a $37,000 MSRP in 2006, and wasn't exactly built in limited numbers. Still, collectors love low-mileage cars, and we doubt there are many other Evo IXs in such nice condition. Apparently, someone thought it was worth $100,000 more than what it cost in 2006.

And for what it's worth, the dealer has a regular 2006 Lancer listed for $3000. Seems more reasonable to us.

