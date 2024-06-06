Deal releases Mica Miller’s belongings to family attorney

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some of Mica Miller’s personal belongings will be turned over to an attorney after lawyers for her family and her husband John-Paul Miller reached an agreement Wednesday.

“One of the primary issues we were seeking a court order from the judge is possession of Mica’s personal property that’s being held in the possession of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department,” Conway attorney Regina Ward said at an hourlong news conference outside the Horry County government building.

“The property that’s with them is her personal cell phone, her purse, whatever’s inside her purse, her vehicle and whatever’s in her vehicle, Ward said. “As far as anything beyond that, we’re not sure what all is available, but that was something that we wanted to make sure we got in our custody.”

John-Paul is the founder and senior pastor of Solid Rock church at The Market Common and had sole control of Mica’s assets.

Mica was found dead on April 27 at Lumber River State Park in Robeson County in what authorities deemed a suicide — two days after John-Paul was formally served divorce papers.

Less than a week later, Mica’s sister, Sierra Francis, filed court papers seeking to become the special administrator over her estate.

The deal came shortly before a scheduled hearing in Horry County Family Court to discuss Mica’s estate. That session was canceled.

Ward said the car Mica drove to Lumber River was titled to her godmother, who will retain possession of it under the terms of the agreement.

“His lawyer would be able to ask us about having access to it to, but right now we are very satisfied and happy that he has been advised by his attorney to allow us to get that property in our possession,” Ward said.

The agreement, which wasn’t immediately made public, also contains several restraining orders.

“In this particular case, the restraining order is basically saying that the parties are mutually restrained from contacting one another, communications will be handled through the attorney’s office so there’s no need for any direct communication,” Ward said. “We’re also on a mutual restraint to not go into the area of a person residence or where they work. They are to turn around and leave if the other person is there.”

Affidavits filed on May 2 by Sierra and Nathaniel Francis, Mica’s sister and brother, bolstered claims that John-Paul abused his late wife. Those claims included him placing multiple GPS trackers on her vehicle, slashing her vehicle’s tires with razor blades and leaking an explicit photo of her online.

“Mica told me on numerous occasions that she feared John-Paul and just wanted to escape him,” Nathaniel wrote in his affidavit supporting Sierra’s claim to administer Mica’s estate.

“I believe that my sister Sierra is the appropriate person to step into Mica’s shoes and continue what was started by her, both to secure her assets and to determine her portion the marital estate,” he wrote.

Last month, Regina Ward, the attorney representing Mica Miller and her family, told sister station News13 that Mica kept a journal describing emotional abuse, threats and control over her by John-Paul.

Ward said authorities still have Mica’s phone and purse and that those items could be useful in pursuing civil action. Ward also told NewsNation that a wrongful death suit against John-Paul Miller was being considered.

“There seems to me that there could be a civil action. Not against the police — the police under the circumstances responded appropriately under what was happening at the time — but there are other things that happened that are related to this church,” she said.

News13 has previously reported that Solid Rock Ministries controls a tax-exempt $5.9 million real estate portfolio.

