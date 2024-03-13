Deal reached that could mitigate Elon Musk-related pollution concerns in Bastrop County

Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN News’ top morning headlines from Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (ABJ) — Long-standing environmental concerns regarding the dumping of treated wastewater into the Colorado River by Elon Musk’s companies, The Boring Co. and Space Exploration Technologies Corp., are moving toward resolution.

The deal between the City of Bastrop, Corix Utilities Inc., and SpaceX would construct a wastewater line along FM 969 that would connect to the city’s wastewater treatment plant and wastewater plant, the Bastrop City Manager Sylvia Carrillo told the Austin Business Journal.

RELATED: Neighbors upset with Boring Co.’s wastewater dumping request

“Being able to find a solution that benefits neighbors and promotes growth is a win for everyone. We are excited to call Bastrop one of our new homes and are doing our best to be a good neighbor,” SpaceX said in a statement Tuesday.

KXAN previously reported how neighbors and city officials in Bastrop County were concerned following Boring Co.’s request to dump more than 140,000 gallons of treated wastewater into the city’s drinking water supply. An antidegradation review found the existing water quality uses would not be impaired by the dumping.

Read the full story at the Austin Business Journal.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.