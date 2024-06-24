New Deal-era tennis clubhouse in Pueblo faces demolition. Some are fighting to save it.

In the throes of the Great Depression, Works Progress Administration crews worked tirelessly to build recreational amenities, education facilities and other infrastructure improvements throughout the United States.

A sandstone clubhouse west of City Park tennis courts is among the WPA structures that remain standing almost 90 years later in Pueblo. While demolition of this clubhouse is being explored by the city, members of Pueblo's Historic Preservation Commission believe it can be and should be saved.

Concerns about the clubhouse's foundation deteriorating and an estimated cost of necessary repairs led Pueblo City Council to approve $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to replace the New Deal-era building with a new facility.

While not against the appropriation of ARPA funds to build a new facility, Historic Preservation Committee member George Koncilja told the Chieftain that a city plan to demolish the clubhouse is a plan to "destroy history when they don't need to."

"Even though it's sometimes an inconvenience to take care of older properties, it's critical to maintain them to ensure that they're preserved for future generations to enjoy," Koncilja said.

Pueblo City Park's tennis clubhouse on Friday, June 21, 2024

What's the significance of the City Park tennis clubhouse?

Now surrounded by 17 tennis courts, the tennis clubhouse and a nearby tower once connected to a now-demolished softball grandstand are remnants from a forgotten era of Pueblo's recreation history.

Built with sandstone mined outside Beulah, the tennis clubhouse was built to serve various purposes. It housed a concession stand, dressing rooms, restrooms showers and a recreational hall, according to a Pueblo County Historical Society account of New Deal projects in Pueblo County.

During summer months, visitors used the building as a recreation center located central to the lighted softball facility, the grandstand, shuffleboard courts, a wading pool, horseshoe courts and tennis courts. Once a week, square dancing events were hosted at the tennis courts.

By 1958, wading pools throughout the parks system had been drained to make way for pools meeting modern chlorination, filtration and heat standards. Horseshoe courts, the softball facility and other amenities in the area also would be removed over time.

A tower near what used to be the softball grandstand at City Park. The tower, grandstand and tennis clubhouse were constructed from sandstone by Works Progress Administration laborers in the 1930s.

Why is the clubhouse facing demolition? Can it be saved?

City Park's tennis courts are home to several significant tournaments, including the Colorado High School Activities Association 4A championships.

Despite the tennis courts drawing big crowds, Pueblo Parks and Recreation Director Steven Meier previously told the Chieftain that bathrooms inside the nearby clubhouse are neither ADA accessible, nor functioning. A Feb. 26 council background paper also said foundation damage to the clubhouse will require costly modifications.

Costs of modifying the 1,700 square-foot clubhouse building have been estimated by the city to be $5 million compared to the $1.8 million estimated to build a new clubhouse. Koncilja called the $5 million estimate "extremely high" while presenting with other Historic Preservation Commission members at a June 16 city council work session.

"My brothers and I are renovating the Solar Roast Cafe... We're doing brand-new mechanical systems throughout the 5,000 square-foot second floor, windows throughout the entire upper floor, new mechanical systems, new HVAC, wiring, electrical and plumbing... We're doing this at a cost of under $1 million: around $800,000."

Following Koncilja's presentation, Pueblo Public Works director Andrew Hayes told council that converting the existing clubhouse into something usable would be "very challenging, if at all possible." He also said issues with the foundation is a contributing factor in the hypothetical renovation's high cost per square foot.

"Even if we renovate this building and turn it into something that we want to use, it's not something that is necessarily going to last a long time," Hayes said. "This is going to be a long-term, high cost per square foot commitment from the city."

Hayes told the Chieftain on June 21 the city is "working with the architects, engineers, Historic Preservation Commission members, and other stakeholders to determine the path forward for this project."

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo clubhouse built during Great Depression faces demolition