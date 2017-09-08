After deal with Democrats, Donald Trump laments Republican 'death wish'

President Donald Trump has intensified his attacks on his own party, describing the Republicans as having a “death wish” with their refusal to repeal a Senate filibuster rule, and accusing them of failing to get anything done.

Mr Trump urged his colleagues to press ahead on tax reform, and chided those within the party who were angered by his siding with the Democrats earlier this week.

“Republicans, sorry, but I’ve been hearing about Repeal & Replace for 7 years, didn’t happen!” he said, mocking their efforts to push through healthcare reform, as a means of explaining his own deal on Wednesday.

Republicans, sorry, but I've been hearing about Repeal & Replace for 7 years, didn't happen! Even worse, the Senate Filibuster Rule will.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

...never allow the Republicans to pass even great legislation. 8 Dems control - will rarely get 60 (vs. 51) votes. It is a Repub Death Wish! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

Republicans must start the Tax Reform/Tax Cut legislation ASAP. Don't wait until the end of September. Needed now more than ever. Hurry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2017

Mr Trump on Friday night signed a bill to provide $15 billion (£11.4bn) in disaster aid for victims of Hurricane Harvey and, at the same time, raise the debt ceiling - after a surprise move to side with the Democrats.

The president signed the measure "providing much needed support for storm survivors," said Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House spokesman.

The House on Friday passed the bill 316-90, a day after the Senate passed it 80-17.

The bill was agreed after Mr Trump met on Wednesday with the Republican and Democrat leaders of the House and Senate, and surprised many by siding with the Democrats.

Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell, the Republican leaders, argued for a long-term approach to the debt ceiling, which the US was due to hit on with the new fiscal year beginning October 1.

Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, however, argued successfully that the debt ceiling should be increased for three months, until December 8.





Looking for a quick fix, Mr Trump agreed with them – reportedly cutting off his own treasury secretary, Steve Mnuchin, as he explained his arguments for a longer-term increase.

That effectively postpones until December a potentially damaging fight over fiscal matters, including whether to fund construction of Mr Trump’s border wall – something which concerns Republicans looking to the mid term elections in 2018.

“We had a very good meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer,” said Mr Trump on Wednesday aboard Air Force One, as he travelled to North Dakota.

“We agreed to a three-month extension on debt ceiling, which they consider to be sacred — very important — always we’ll agree on debt ceiling automatically because of the importance of it.”

Mr Schumer, the Democrat leader in the Senate, was the one who claimed victory, saying: “The nation can breathe a sigh of relief.”

His and Ms Pelosi’s apparent outmanoeuvring of the Republicans sparked calls on Friday for Mr Ryan, the Republican leader of the House, to resign.

Hours before the Oval Office meeting, Mr Ryan called Democrat demands for the debt ceiling, linked to the hurricane relief package, “disgraceful”.