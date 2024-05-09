Deaf Woman Was Allegedly Stabbed by Neighbor Over Noise; She Says She Often Doesn't Realize It's Loud

Cheryl Masucci says she tries to stay quiet and doesn't understand why she was stabbed

A deaf woman was allegedly stabbed in the neck by her 84-year-old neighbor who authorities say had complained about loud noise and banging he would hear from the alleged victim’s apartment.

Authorities responded to a report of a stabbing on Friday in Boston, Mass., where they found a woman with a stab wound to her neck, the Boston Police Department said in a statement. The victim was transported to a hospital with “non-life threatening injuries,” police said.

Authorities did not name the victim but she identified herself to NBC Boston as 56-year-old Cheryl Masucci.

An 86-year-old man was arrested on several charges including assaulting a disabled person and assault to murder, according to the statement. Police did not name the suspect and it's unclear if the suspect has entered pleas or retained an attorney.

Neighbors say the victim is deaf and expressed shock at the attack, WHDH, Boston 25, NBC Boston and CBS News reported.

Masucci told NBC Boston that she has a speech impediment as a result of her deafness and that sometimes she does not realize if noise in her apartment is disturbing her neighbors.

Masucci also told the outlet that she tries to be quiet and does not have a caregiver.



"I'm all by myself," she told the outlet. "My father passed away."

Neighbors spoke with several outlets and expressed concern and horror over the incident.

"She didn't have enemies," Camille Racca told NBC Boston. "It's too bad somebody would pick on somebody that's deaf."

Another neighbor spoke about Masucci’s positive energy.

“This should not have happened to her,” Elizabeth Clay told WHDH. “A girl who doesn’t even speak, and she signs. But whenever she sees me, she runs and gives me a big hug. I like her.”

"She's just a sweetheart," neighbor Patty Granara told CBS News, adding: “I don't know why anyone would bother her. She just walks around trying to talk to people."

Masucci says she is trying to move on from it and focusing on positive things.

"I'm alright. I'm fine," she told NBC Boston. "I don't worry about that. I'm strong."



Read the original article on People.