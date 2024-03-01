Deaf dog was returned to NC shelter — and now he needs another home. Meet Coozie

A “playful” puppy was adopted — then landed back at a North Carolina animal shelter.

Now, the deaf dog needs another home with someone who is accustomed to caring for pets with disabilities, according to the Humane Society of Concord & Greater Cabarrus County.

“Since the animals we adopt out have already been through some bad times, we want to make sure they are going to be cared for in the best manner,” Judy Sims, director of the Charlotte-area animal organization, told McClatchy News in a Feb. 29 email.

Coozie’s journey toward finding a home started in December, when he was found as a stray dog with a tilted head. He was brought to the shelter from another facility before he went home with a couple in January, Sims told McClatchy News in a phone interview.

But about a month later, Coozie was brought back to the humane society. His new owners discovered he had hearing loss and reportedly felt they couldn’t properly train him due to their busy work schedules.

Coozie is about 6 months old and appears to be a dachshund-terrier mix. He’s described as a smart, friendly, “happy and playful” pup with a sense of obedience.

“He is in foster care and he gets along with all of their dogs and loves to wrestle with their gentle big dog, and cuddle with the littles,” the animal organization wrote Feb. 28 in a Facebook post. “His foster mom says he is the best puppy ever and she is working with him to learn hand signals.”

As of Feb. 29, Coozie still was in need of a new family. More details about the shelter’s adoption process can be found by calling 704-784-7387.

The humane society is based in Concord, roughly 25 miles northeast of Charlotte.

Dog with a ‘penchant for kisses’ lands back at NC shelter. She needs another home

Stray dogs stuck together as best friends. Now they need a home — hopefully together