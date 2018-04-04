Deadpool turns suit pink in new bid to f**k cancer

From Digital Spy

Deadpool 2's Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) has donned a pink suit because he wants to "f**k cancer, hard and fast". (Our words, not his.)

Yep, the Merc with a Mouth is partnering with Omaze and F*** Cancer to raise money to, well, f**k cancer in every orifice. (Also our words, not his.)

What's more, Deadpool fans will have the opportunity to win the pink suit, as well as some other "movie marketing memorabilia" – including autographed Deadpool DVDs and Deadpool 2 posters, plus an outgoing voicemail message from Deadpool himself.

Deadpool says in a video announcement: "You may be wondering 'Why the pink suit?' Well, so the world can see I have a big old heart-on. That's heart with a T – for my new favorite color, pink."

"The colour, not the pop singer. Personally, I'm more of a Céline kind of guy," he quips. "Pink is tied like a beautiful ribbon to a cause very close to me: Cancer."

"I'm gonna donate the very suit off my back while giving you a chance to own some movie marketing memorabilia," Deadpool adds.

"What you do from there is limited only by your imagination. Will you add it to your weekly wardrobe rotation? Does it become a colourful addition to your S&M dungeon? Or will you simply nail it to a post in order to scare away birds, children and the elderly?

"This is one fight where everyone can be a hero. No superpowers, capes or lame CG costumes needed. Just your money. Seriously, we need that. These suits are not cheap!"

Fans can enter to win for $10, which gets 100 entries, for $25, which gets 250 entries, and so on. Winners will be announced after May 21.





Deadpool 2 will hit cinemas on May 16, 2018 in the UK and on May 18, 2018 in the US. Watch the first full-length trailer below:

