This Deadpool Toilet Seat Cover Is Something We Should All Get Behind

A crappy promotion is leaving San Diego Comic-Con attendees flush with excitement: Toilet seat covers featuring the face of Deadpool.
Above the Marvel hero’s foul-mouthed face are the words “This is all Fox could afford,” alluding to the film studio that made the Deadpool series.
The toilet seat covers are promoting the coming DVD release of “Deadpool 2” and started showing up in restrooms at the San Diego Convention Center on Thursday. Those that aren’t being flushed down are being grabbed up by souvenir collectors.
It may be a smart business move: Some enterprising eBayers are reportedly selling the flimsy seat covers for nearly $40 a pop, presumedly unused.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.