Deadpool director eyeing X-Men spin-off for Kitty Pryde

Deadpool director Tim Miller is in talks to return to the X-Men film universe for a female-led spin-off for one of the most popular mutant characters.

The filmmaker has engaged 20th Century Fox about making a solo movie for X-Men member Kitty Pryde (aka Shadowcat), a young mutant able to phase through solid substances (via Collider).

This project was put into motion by Fox before the recently-announced Disney merger, so it's unfortunately possible that Miller's movie might never see the light of day should the House of Mouse decide to reboot the X-Men.

However, Fox has also been working on a Doctor Doom solo movie with writer Noah Hawley, and he indicated late last week that Disney has not interfered in his development.

Kitty Pryde was previously played in the X-Men movies by Sumela Kay and Katie Stuart, and later by Ellen Page in X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Tim Miller was originally supposed to direct Deadpool 2 for the studio, but dropped out ahead of pre-production amid reports of creative differences with star Ryan Reynolds.

However, the director quickly shut down any talk of animosity with Reynolds or 20th Century Fox, telling fans: "Don't believe what you read on the Internet."

Miller was recently picked by James Cameron to help re-conceive the Terminator franchise with an upcoming sequel that is supposed to kick off a brand new trilogy.

Terminator 6 will ignore all of the previous sequels aside from Judgment Day in hopes of simplifying the complicated mythology and alternate timelines created over the last 25 years

