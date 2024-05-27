Deadly weekend storm claims two lives in Pryor

MAYES, Co., Oklahoma (KFOR) – Police officials in Pryor, Oklahoma say two people have been killed after storms ripped through parts of the state over the weekend.

Authorities say Saturday is when both women were located.

Claremore family lucky to be alive after tornado destroys home

No names or how they died have been released at this time.

Oklahoma’s Attorney General Gentner Drummond stated on his “X” platform:

“Our hearts are with our fellow Oklahomans impacted by yesterday’s damaging storms. We are also deeply thankful for the meteorologists, first responders & all others who work tirelessly this time of year ensuring that Oklahomans are informed and prepared.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.