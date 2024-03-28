Deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian crash shut down Berlin Turnpike in Meriden
A preliminary investigation showed that a man was attempting to walk across the divided highway when he was struck by a yellow Chevy Silverado and then a Hyundai Tucson.
A preliminary investigation showed that a man was attempting to walk across the divided highway when he was struck by a yellow Chevy Silverado and then a Hyundai Tucson.
The 2025 Hyundai Tucson arrives with a bunch of vital updates for its mid-cycle refresh at the NY Auto Show.
The Kia EV9 won the 2024 World Car of the Year award and the World Electric Car title, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N won World Performance Car.
Richard Jefferson once called the coaching search that led to Lloyd's hire "a debacle." Gilbert Arenas once said Lloyd didn't have the credentials to coach Arizona. Now Lloyd has the approval of the best-known former Wildcats.
2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV 3WT trim costs $5,000 less than the 4WT and loses 57 miles of range, to 393 miles, but gets better towing and payload ratings.
GM's Cruise is moving out of the baseball sponsorship business, but the partnership is staying in the family, moving to Chevrolet.
From the Las Vegas mayor to a certain designated hitter, these are the individuals who will determine how the 2024 season plays out.
Three women’s videos — where they detail the alleged assaults — from the past week alone have racked up more than 54 million views. What’s going on?
Anderson has been hosting "SportsCenter" since 1999.
Suffice it to say, Apple’s 2024 is not going well.
Meta is failing to enforce its own rules against anti-trans hate speech on its platform, a new report from GLAAD warns.
When your name is Caitlin Clark, people are going to go there.
The Real Housewives star and 6,000+ Amazon reviewers agree: Glowscreen is a multi-tasking must-have.
Zutobi, a driver-education resources website, did some calling around to determine the cities where parking your car downtown is cheap, and where it definitely is not.
Stay on-task and entertained with this Alexa hub, loved by the 'Queen of All Media' herself: 'It almost looks like a piece of art,' she said.
Check out the surprise Kia K4 hatchback just revealed at this year's New York Auto Show.
Marvel Rivals is a new Overwatch-like team shooter from Marvel Games and NetEase. The multiplayer title will let people play as characters like Black Panther and Spider-Man.
No Man’s Sky is still getting major updates. Developer Hello Games’ “Orbital” update, due Wednesday, adds procedurally generated space stations, a ship editor and a Guild system to the nearly eight-year-old space sim.
Eight months after acquiring credit card startup X1 for $95 million, Robinhood announced today the launch of its new Gold Card, with a list of features that could even give Apple Card users envy. Robinhood, better known for its brokerage app aimed at the everyday investor, is touting all sorts of benefits with its new card in an attempt to attract users. The card has no annual or foreign transaction fees.
The guard spent two seasons playing for the Orange.
To help kick off our 'Teams that will shape the Draft' series on the pod, Bleacher Report's QB wizard Derrik Klassen joins Matt Harmon to breakdown the teams that hold the top three pick. The pair dive into the state of the franchise for the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots and how each of the three fits with the top QB prospects in this year's draft.