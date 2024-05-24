Deadly vehicle fire kills one in Manchester Township: Northern York County Regional Police

A man was found deceased late Thursday night inside a burning minivan in Manchester Township, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

The man has been identified as 55-year-old Thomas Rooney, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of Pin Oak Drive and found a white 1994 GMC Safari minivan engulfed in flames, a news release states. York Area United Fire and Rescue extinguished the fire.

Witnesses told police that Rooney had been in and out of the minivan since 10 p.m. and had been constantly revving the engine, the release states. Officers investigated the fire at 11:50 p.m.

No one else was injured, and no other property was damaged, police said.

A Northern York County Regional Police fire investigator assisted the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal in the investigation, the release states. The cause remains undetermined.

Anyone with information may contact police at (717) 467-TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org. The case number is 2024-022039.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Man found deceased in minivan fire in Manchester Township: police