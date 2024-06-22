Deadly Tropical Storm Swirls Over Mexico

Sattelite imagery shows the deadly Tropical Storm Alberto’s path over Mexico from Thursday to Friday, June 21.

Footage released by CSU/CIRA & NOAA shows the swirling remnants of the storm.

Four people died in Mexico following Tropical Storm Alberto, local media reported.

The deaths were all registered in the state of Nuevo Leon, local authorities told local media.

Rain was still on the forecast for several regions on Saturday, the Mexican National Meteorological Service said. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful