Deadly traffic stop: OSP trooper kills driver in Eugene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A traffic stop in Eugene turned deadly when an Oregon State Police trooper shot and killed a man who grabbed a gun from the car after being Tased, OSP said in a release.

Just before 4:30 p.m., the trooper pulled over a driver at River Avenue and Beltline Highway in Eugene. The driver, who has not been identified, tried to get a gun from the passenger side of the car. The trooper used a Taser, but it didn’t stop the driver, officials said.

‘God help him’: Gresham firefighter still in critical condition after responding to burning duplex

The driver then managed to get the gun and didn’t comply with the trooper’s orders before being shot. The driver got immediate medical attention and Eugene-Springfield firefighters arrived to help. But the driver died at the scene.

The trooper, now on administrative leave, was not hurt, authorities said.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is now the lead investigative unit into this shooting.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.