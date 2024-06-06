Deadly tornadoes in Maryland, Michigan, Ohio cause damage: See videos, photos of aftermath
Tornadoes ripped through Maryland, Michigan and Ohio causing widespread damage and destruction.
A 2-year-old was killed in Livonia, Michigan, and his mother was hospitalized after the storm uprooted a tree that crashed into the roof of their home. The tree landed on their bed while they were asleep, stated the city. His mother is in critical condition.
“This is a terrible tragedy for our community,” said Livonia Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan in a statement. “Our hearts are broken, too, and we send our deepest sympathies.”
The woman's 2-month-old baby was also hospitalized, reports The Detroit Free Press, a part of the USA TODAY Network.
"It came on very suddenly," Livonia resident Lisa Allen told the news outlet.
Allen checked weather forecasts all day before she heard the tornado headed toward her at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
"I said, 'I better get in the basement,' and no sooner did I — I didn't even make it to the basement — and it was over," she said. "It came and went very fast."
In Maryland, a group of people was reportedly rescued after a downed tree trapped them in a house. Five people were in the home, but only four were trapped, said Pete Piringer, the Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County, in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.
"There's pretty significant damage," said Piringer. "There were some injuries."
Officials are also investigating if tornadoes touched down in Knox and Muskingum, Ohio after they were spotted, reports the Columbus Dispatch, a part of the USA TODAY Network.
Several people were hospitalized in Frazeysburg, a village east of Columbus, following a suspected tornado.
Images of destruction reveal what residents saw in the aftermath of the severe weather.
Photos show damage from tornadoes
