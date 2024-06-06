Deadly tornadoes in Maryland, Michigan, Ohio cause damage: See videos, photos of aftermath

Tornadoes ripped through Maryland, Michigan and Ohio causing widespread damage and destruction.

A 2-year-old was killed in Livonia, Michigan, and his mother was hospitalized after the storm uprooted a tree that crashed into the roof of their home. The tree landed on their bed while they were asleep, stated the city. His mother is in critical condition.

“This is a terrible tragedy for our community,” said Livonia Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan in a statement. “Our hearts are broken, too, and we send our deepest sympathies.”

The woman's 2-month-old baby was also hospitalized, reports The Detroit Free Press, a part of the USA TODAY Network.

"It came on very suddenly," Livonia resident Lisa Allen told the news outlet.

Allen checked weather forecasts all day before she heard the tornado headed toward her at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

"I said, 'I better get in the basement,' and no sooner did I — I didn't even make it to the basement — and it was over," she said. "It came and went very fast."

In Maryland, a group of people was reportedly rescued after a downed tree trapped them in a house. Five people were in the home, but only four were trapped, said Pete Piringer, the Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County, in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"There's pretty significant damage," said Piringer. "There were some injuries."

Officials are also investigating if tornadoes touched down in Knox and Muskingum, Ohio after they were spotted, reports the Columbus Dispatch, a part of the USA TODAY Network.

Several people were hospitalized in Frazeysburg, a village east of Columbus, following a suspected tornado.

Images of destruction reveal what residents saw in the aftermath of the severe weather.

Photos show damage from tornadoes

Downed trees and damaged cars in the Livonia neighborhood where a toddler was killed after a tornado touched down on Wednesday evening, June 5, 2024.

Uprooted trees and other destruction in the 6 Mile and Merriman Roads area of Livonia after a tornado touched down Wednesday afternoon.

Partial roof collapse at a Rotary Park pavilion in Livonia on June 5, 2024, due to storm damage.

A reported tornado touched down in central Maryland.

GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND - JUNE 06: In this aerial view, a home is crushed by a fallen tree, knocked down a day earlier by a tornado in the Olde Towne neighborhood, on June 06, 2024 in Gaithersburg, Maryland. The most significant twister events to strike Maryland in years, EF2 or EF3 tornados struck several communities in Montgomery County on Wednesday, knocking out power, up-ending trees, damaging structures and sending at least five people to the hospital. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND - JUNE 06: A home is damaged by a fallen tree, knocked down a day earlier by a tornado in the Olde Towne neighborhood, on June 06, 2024 in Gaithersburg, Maryland. The most significant twister events to strike Maryland in years, EF2 or EF3 tornados struck several communities in Montgomery County on Wednesday, knocking out power, up-ending trees, damaging structures and sending at least five people to the hospital. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND - JUNE 06: Sue Wu collects tree debris from her yard the day after a tornado swept through her Olde Towne neighborhood on June 06, 2024 in Gaithersburg, Maryland. The most significant twister events to strike Maryland in years, EF 2 or EF 3 tornados struck several communities in Montgomery County on Wednesday, knocking out power, up-ending trees, damaging structures and sending at least five people to the hospital. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Frazeysburg Police Department captured this photo of damage from a suspected tornado that struck the village about 60 miles east of Columbus. Police reported injuries from the storm that struck early Thursday in a system that made its way across Ohio Wednesday.

Contributing: Jenna Prestininzi Detroit Free Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tornadoes wreak havoc in Maryland, Michigan and Ohio: See damage