After a deadly summit season, Mount Everest hikers will need to be tagged

Adventurers seeking to climb the world’s highest peak will now have to abide by a new safety requirement, according to Nepalese officials.

This Spring, when summit season begins, all climbers ascending or descending Mount Everest will need to carry an electronic chip with GPS-tracking capability sewn into their jackets, Rakesh Gurung, director of Nepal’s Department of Tourism, told CNN. The tracking chip will make search and rescues easier, which can cost up to tens of thousands of dollars.

“Reputed companies were already using them, but now it’s been mandatory for all climbers,” Gurung said.

Nepal's Department of Tourism did not respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment.

The chips will cost hikers around $10 to $15 to borrow and return after hopefully accomplishing the challenging 29,032-foot mountain.

Nepal, home to eight of the world's tallest peaks, relies on mountaineering tourism to drive its Himalayan economy. Trekkers who attempt the summits help bring vital income to rural villages by hiring guides.

Last year’s summit season was considered the mountain's second-deadliest season. Out of 677 trekkers in 2023, there were 18 deaths, according to the Himalayan Database, which tracks the summits of various Himalayan peaks.

Rescues are treacherous on Mt. Everest, especially past the elevation of 27,200 feet, known as the “death zone,” where the temperatures are dangerously cold and oxygen is scarce. In May 2023, the rescue of a Malaysian hiker in the “death zone” took sherpas six hours by foot. The guide carried the man on his back until a helicopter could lift the hiker from Camp III, located about 23,497 feet high.

The Nepal government banned solo trekking to Mt. Everest last spring as part of its aim to make the summit safer. The country also increased the cost of the permit for non-locals by 36% to $15,000.

