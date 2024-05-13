Deadly Stockton shooting’s second victim identified

STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A second victim of a deadly shooting in Stockton Saturday has been identified as Chiquita Ewing, according to family.

Family members said Ewing was a mother of four.

About 1,000 people attended a May Day event Saturday night in an open field on Upper Bryant’s Landing Road, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

A BCSO spokesperson told News 5 at the time that the event was peaceful until an argument broke out, which led to “at least one subject shooting multiple rounds into the large crowd.”

Officials said there may have been more shooters.

Eighteen people were shot, three of whom died from their injuries, according to the BCSO.

The first victim identified in the deadly shooting was 19-year-old Michael Anderson Jr.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the BCSO at 251-972-8589.

