Deadly standoff turned neighborhood into warzone, residents say

A community said their neighborhood was like a warzone when law enforcement was ambushed while serving a warrant at a home.

Three members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were killed, and four Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were injured, one critically, Monday afternoon during a shootout at an east Charlotte home. Another task force member was wounded and one of the two suspects was killed.

The U.S. Marshals went to Galway Drive at about 1:30 p.m. to serve a warrant on someone for having a firearm by a convicted felon.

However, the agents were met by gunfire. They returned fire using a high-powered rifle, killing one of the suspects: Terry Clark Hughes Jr. 39, of Lincoln County. Someone else in the home fired at authorities who pulled back.

After several hours, the standoff ended and residents no longer had to shelter in place.

Police are speaking with two people who were in the home.

It is a day of unimaginable sadness and fear for the community.

People who live in the Shannon Park neighborhood are struggling to find the words and are asking themselves how and why something like this could happen.

They also have resounding respect for the officers who ran toward danger to protect them.

“I heard a ton of gunshots,” said resident Will Heckmuner.

The gunshots and the massive police presence woke Heckmuner up after working the night shift.

He saw police officers outside putting their lives on the line.

“I think they did a fantastic job,” he said. “They had snipers set up and it was quite insane to watch but they did a great job containing everything.”

Franklin Flores-Rivera shared video of choppers overhead and sirens in the distance as officers sprinted toward the suspect police say was firing at anyone who got close.

“I imagine they are just going to work, protecting us, something like this happens, it is just devastating,” Flores-Rivera said.

Chief Johnny Jennings stressed these officers knew what they were going into.

They knew some officers needed help, that needed extraction. They knew someone was firing at anyone and some of them got shot as they rushed in to help.

“In the face of danger, our people step up,” Jennings said. “The bravery, the heroism, everything that defines what our profession is. our people demonstrated that today, and I couldn’t be more proud of the response.”

The U.S. Marshals Office Task Force

The U.S. Marshals Office Task Force works with local law enforcement agencies to apprehend violent fugitives wanted in the Carolinas.

The Marshals Service is part of a bureau within the Department of Justice.

It provides support to all aspects of the federal justice system, including transporting inmates, executing court orders, and catching criminals.

In 2022, Channel 9 spent a week with U.S. Marshals from the Carolinas Regional Task Force as they teamed up with officers in Gaston and York counties for a special operation.

They went after people wanted for murder, kidnappings, child sex assaults, and other serious crimes.

The operation ended with the arrests of 91 people who had 173 total warrants out on them.

Sixteen of those people were known gang members.

