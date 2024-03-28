Deadly stabbing spree in Illinois leaves families, neighbors shattered

An officer carries a bag of evidence from the crime scene after multiple stabbings left four dead and seven injured on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, near Cleveland Avenue in Rockford.

Four people killed, seven injured after suspect goes on a rampage in Rockford, Illinois

A spree of violence left four people dead and seven injured after multiple stabbings occurred on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, on the city's southeast side near Cleveland Avenue.

The attacks happened in the area of Cleveland Avenue, Holmes Street and Eggleston Road, near Alpine Road and Harrison Avenue, according to Rockford and Winnebago County Sheriff's police.

Christian I. Soto, an Upland Drive resident, is suspected in a series of violent attacks. He was captured by police about 1:35 on the afternoon of the crime.

An officer rolls out police tape on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, near Cleveland Avenue in Rockford.

The victims ranged in age from 15 to 63.

Three died at the scene. The fourth victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Among those killed were a 63-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl. Several but not all victims were stabbed according to police, but none were shot. U.S. Postal mail carrier was beaten stabbed and repeatedly and then run over with a vehicle more than once, according to a witness account to police.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd talks to reporters on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, after multiple stabbings occurred on the city's southeast side near Cleveland Avenue.

Neighborhood resident arrested in connection with Rockford stabbings

A 22-year-old male was taken into custody and booked on charges of murder, attempted murder and home invasion, according to information from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department.

Christian I. Soto, an Upland Drive resident, is suspected in a series of violent attacks about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday that left four dead including a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, and at least five injured in the area of Holmes Street, Winnetka Drive and Cleveland Avenue in an area northeast of Alpine Road and Harrison Avenue.

Christian Soto, 22, of Rockford, was arrested Wednesday, March 27, 2024, after four people were killed and five injured in an attack in a Rockford neighborhood.

The trail of violence spanned five locations

The trail of violence included five crime scenes, some in Rockford and some in Winnebago County. Soto is initially charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and home invasion.

According to Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley, Soto was visiting a neighborhood friend's house in the 2300 block of Holmes Street where the carnage began with killings of Jacob Schupbach, 23, and his mother, Romona Schupbach, 63. Soto is accused of leaving the Schopbach house and attacking U.S. Postal mail carrier Jay Larson, 49. Larson was beaten before a witness told police he saw Soto retrieve a knife from a vehicle, stab Larson repeatedly and then run over him with a vehicle more than once.

Soto is accused of leaving that scene and fleeing to another home where he killed 15-year-old Jenna Newcomb with a baseball bat.

He is accused of attacking five more people in two more locations including a passerby who stepped in to save a woman's life.

Members of the Winnebago County Sheriff's office walk house-to-house Wednesday, March 27, 2024, investigating a spree of violence that left four people dead on the city's southeast side.

Counseling and prayers offered, and vigil to remember victims held

Trying to make sense of the horrific events - family, friends, neighbors and anyone impacted by the tragedy were invited to receive emotional support and counseling services at the Flinn Middle School, 2525 Ohio Parkway. Rockford area faith leaders also organized a vigil at the intersection of Charles Street and Eggleston Road the day after the killings.

