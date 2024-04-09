Deadly shooting unfolded steps away from victim’s mother’s Brooklyn home

The 50-year-old man killed in a Brownsville double shooting was steps away from his mother’s home when he was hit in the back and collapsed.

Anthony Barlow had just emerged from his parked car when he was struck Monday, said his mother, who did not give her name.

“From what I heard, he got out [of the car], they shoot, everybody take off running and he got a bullet in the back,” the woman told the Daily News on Tuesday.

“Everybody around here loved him. He was nice, kind, calm. There was nothing that I asked him that he wouldn’t do for me,” she added.

Police were called to the corner of Sutter Ave. and Mother Gaston Blvd. in Brownsville just before 8 p.m., cops said. When they arrived, they discovered Barlow with a gunshot wound to the back and a 41-year-old man who took a bullet to the shoulder.

A customer in a nearby bodega saw the victims get out of separate cars, then heard five shots ring out.

“I came out and they were lying there, the both of them, on the curb,” said the man, who did not want to be named. “They were both on the sidewalk and out in the street. People were screaming and crying and neither of them were moving.”

Medics rushed both men to Brookdale University Hospital, where the older victim died and the younger man was in stable condition.

Barlow’s daughter remembered her father as loving man involved in his community.

“He was a great father, husband, boyfriend, friend, uncle,” Aston Barlow said Tuesday. “He loved everybody and everybody loved him. He was all around a great person.”

The woman recalled how much his father loved his mother.

“He was always over there [at her apartment],” said Aston Barlow. “Multiple times a week.”

After serving multiple prison stints for weapons and drug possession, Barlow began working with an organization called Stop the Violence.

“When he came home, that was his focus,” said the victim’s cousin, who did not want to be named. “He didn’t want anybody to go through what he went through. He has grandchildren, so what he wanted to do was be a representation for them to look to the future and start something new.”

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Tuesday that the killing seemed likely to be over drugs and there are no arrests yet.