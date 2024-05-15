Deadly shooting under investigation in Monroe, police say

A fatal shooting Tuesday night is under investigation by the Monroe Police Department.

The incident occurred just before 10:45 p.m. on the 1400 block of Walkup Avenue.

Police said this is an active death investigation but have confirmed if anyone is in custody.

ALSO READ: Off-duty officer shoots, kills accused shoplifter during confrontation, police say

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Off-duty officer shoots, kills accused shoplifter during confrontation, police say











