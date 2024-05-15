Deadly shooting under investigation in Monroe, police say
A fatal shooting Tuesday night is under investigation by the Monroe Police Department.
The incident occurred just before 10:45 p.m. on the 1400 block of Walkup Avenue.
Police said this is an active death investigation but have confirmed if anyone is in custody.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
