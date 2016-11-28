Attack at Ohio State University in Columbus

Eleven people were injured in an apparent car-ramming and knife attack at Ohio State University on Monday that triggered an hourslong lockdown before authorities declared the campus secure.

The suspected attacker was shot and killed, the OSU police announced on Twitter. He was identified as Abdul Razak Ali Artan, an OSU student of Somali descent. Authorities said he wielded a knife, despite earlier reports of an active shooter situation.

Rebecca Diehm, spokeswoman for the city’s fire department, said at least eight people were transported to local hospitals — one in critical condition and the rest stable. A university statement said: “Victim injuries include stab wounds, injury by motor vehicle and other injuries that are being evaluated.”

OSU Wexner Medical Center reported that it was treating five victims, none with life-threatening injuries. (AFP)

