Deadly shooting: Multiple people shot in downtown CLE

CLEVELAND — The Fox 8 I-Team has confirmed one person died after multiple people were shot early Sunday morning, in downtown Cleveland.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. near East 13th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

“Officers immediately responded and located four individuals, a 24-year-old male, a

19-year-old male, a 26-year-old female, and a 28-year-old male, all victims of gunshot wounds,” police stated in a press release.

“Unfortunately, one of the victims, a 28-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims of this unfortunate incident,” said Deputy Chief Schlacht.

Sources also tell the I-Team that a gas main line was struck during the shooting and leaking outside of Read’s Jewelry and Loan store. Cleveland Fire Department secured the leak.

The shooting happened just days after Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced his summer safety plan.

The plan follows a “whole-of-government” approach by coordinating the deployment of city resources, expanding community partnerships, and encouraging active engagement of citizens.

