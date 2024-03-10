Deadly shooting kills 2 at business on Independence Ave. in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a dispute inside of a business on Independence Avenue Sunday morning ended with gunshots that killed two people.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at the 4800 block of Independence Avenue.

Police found a man who was shot lying in the parking lot not moving. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man with gunshot wounds was found inside a nearby business. First responders took him to the hospital where he later died.

According to detectives, this shooting began with a dispute inside the business. The homicide investigation is ongoing and police say they do not have a suspect in custody.

This shooting took place near a different shooting that happened at the 4700 block of Independence Ave. in late February.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS with the potential of up to a $25,000 reward, according to police.

