Deadly school bus crash in Chattanooga, Tenn.

A school bus driver has been arrested in connection to a crash that killed five young children in Tennessee.

Of the five deaths, interim superintendent Kirk Kelly of the Hamilton County Department of Education told reporters this morning, three of the children were in fourth-grade, one was in first-grade and the other was a kindergartner, officials said.

Four of the five were girls.

Six students also remain in intensive care, but details had not been released

The bus was carrying 37 children from Woodmore Elementary School in Chattanooga, ranging from kindergarten to fifth-grade, when it crashed into a tree at around 3:30 in the afternoon Monday, officials said.

The 32 survivors have been accounted for, according to Kelly, who added that students at the district will be excused if they decide not to come in today, but that counselors will be on hand for those who do. (GMA)

