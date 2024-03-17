Deadly rollover crash shuts down portion of the Bishop Ford Freeway

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. — A portion of the Bishop Ford Freeway was shut down on Saturday afternoon after a deadly rollover crash.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash unfolded in the northbound lanes of the freeway, near 170th Street, in South Holland.

Authorities say they were initially called to the scene around 6 p.m. on reports of a rollover crash. Once they arrived on the scene, however, it appeared that the victim also had injuries that were consistent with a gunshot wound.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headline

The man was taken to the hosptial where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not provided details on how the victim may have sustained a possible gunshot wound or what led to the crash.

The victim has not yet been identified and police say an investigation is underway.

Crews closed a portion of the freeway’s northbound lanes as well as the I-294/I-80 northbound entrance ramp to the freeway while officers investigate.

It is currently unclear how long the closures will last.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.