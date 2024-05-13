Deadly officer-involved shooting in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting from over the weekend, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were attempting to serve warrants on a suspect at a home on 145 Dusty Road in Taylorsville Sunday night around 9:58 p.m. They were met by the man in the front yard who ignored verbal commands and attempted to flee on foot.

When deputies caught up to the man a fight ensued and one officer shot and killed the suspect, who is not being identified by authorities at this time.

The officer who fired the weapon has been placed on paid leave per protocol pending an external NCSBI investigation.

This is a Developing Story . Check back for updates

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.