Deadly night in Columbus leaves 3 dead in 2 shootings: Columbus killings in June 2024

At least three people are dead in two shootings that took place early Friday, June 14, including at least one shooting outside a downtown Columbus nightclub that left two dead.

As of the morning of June 14, The Columbus Dispatch has tracked 10 homicides in June and 47 for 2024, down from 74 in Columbus at the same time last year. Below is a preliminary list of June homicides that will be updated.

2 dead in shooting outside Avalon nightclub — June 14

A Columbus police dispatcher said paramedics took at least two people to area hospitals and one person was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting that happened at 1:45 a.m. Friday outside the Avalon Dance Club at 205 N. 5th St.

WCMH-TV reported that a second person died in the shooting outside the club, but Columbus police did not respond immediately to requests for further information.

1 dead in Columbus gas station shooting — June 14

One person died in a shooting at a gas station early Friday.

Columbus police responded to a shooting report at Sunoco gas station at 2660 Noe Bixby Road at about 2:15 a.m. A Columbus police dispatcher said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not responded to requests for additional information about the shooting, including whether the shooter remains at large.

Earlier June homicides in Columbus

Ein M. Johnson, 39, died in a shooting that injured three others — June 1

Police received a report of a shooting at 11:05 p.m. June 1 and arrived at the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue to discover two males and a female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics took all three shooting victims to undisclosed area hospitals.

Ein M. Johnson, 39, was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m. A fourth injured person transported herself to a hospital.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect in the shooting or disclosed what may have led up to the killing.

Da'Mya Cummerlander, 18, died after a shooting at a party — June 2

Da'Mya Cummerlander, 18, was found suffering from a gunshot wound when Columbus police responded to a shooting at 12:35 a.m. June 2 on the 2600 block of Woodsedge Road off Westerville Road. She was pronounced dead by medics on the scene at 12:44 a.m.

Kenneth Hairston, 20, was charged with involuntary manslaughter for her death on June 5. He was also charged with having a weapon under disability, meaning he had a prior felony conviction and was not permitted to have a gun.

Hairston told police a gun he was holding fired when a person he was trying to hand it back to swatted it away, and the bullet struck Cummerlander by mistake. Hairston told police he, Cummerlander and four other people were hanging out in a house playing with firearms, and that everyone except him was smoking weed and drinking.

Raquawn Ogelsby, 23, died after police say he and his brother sought a fight — June 3

Columbus police received a call around 1:30 p.m. June 3 about a shooting on the 500 block of Buffalo Court on the city's South Side. When officers arrived, they found Ogelsby and another man who had both suffered gunshots. Ogelsby died at the scene, but the other man survived.

Jachin Perry, 26, and Michael Twitty, 18, were both charged with murder for Ogelsby's death. According to court records, Ogelsby and the other man shot at Buffalo Court — identified as his brother — went to an apartment there to confront Perry, who struck his girlfriend earlier that day. They asked Perry to come outside and fight, and Perry fired a gun before he and Twitty fled, according to court records.

Police said they saw Perry and Twitty fleeing the scene when they arrived and apprehended the two.

Lonnie Johnston, 29, and Jakwaun Kimbro, 18, were shot and killed at a vigil — June 3

Lonnie Johnston, 29, and Jakwaun Kimbro, 18, died in a shooting that happened shortly before 10 p.m. June 3 at Krumm Park, located in the 800 block of Alton Avenue, according to a police report. Medics pronounced both men dead at 10:07 p.m.

The two men were among the 50 people at the park during a vigil held in memory of Da'Mya Cummerlander. A Columbus police sergeant told news outlets shortly after the shooting that investigators are not sure if the two men who died were attending the vigil or happened to be at the park when the shooting took place.

Detectives believe multiple shooters may be involved. Witnesses who called 911 after the shooting said someone pulled up in a vehicle and fired numerous rounds.

Tyrez Turner, 18, of Whitehall, and LaDavia Fortner, 31, of Mansfield, are charged in the shooting.

Caleb McKenzie, 21, was found with a gunshot wound after a vehicle collision — June 4

Columbus police responded at 10:39 p.m. to a collision in the 700 block of Sullivant Avenue on June 4.

Caleb McKenzie, 21, a driver of one of the vehicles, was found injured and unresponsive and was transported to a local hospital. Doctors there discovered he was suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at 11:03 p.m.

McKenzie's death is being investigated as a homicide.

James Dominick Macarrios O'Neal, 24, was shot and killed on the Southeast Side

Columbus police received a shooting report at 1:20 p.m. on the 5600 block of Chatterton Road in the Walnut Heights neighborhood on June 11. Medics and officers arrived to find James Dominick Macarrios O'Neal, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

O'Neal was pronounced dead on the scene just before 1:30 p.m. Police said was seen talking to people in a dark colored vehicle that was stopped on Chatterton Road. Someone in the car pulled a gun out and shot O'Neal several times, and the vehicle fled west on Chatterton Road, police said.

