A deadly crash involving several vehicles shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach early Monday morning, according to reports.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. north of East Atlantic Boulevard, fl511.com alerted.

I-95 north remained closed as of 7 a.m.

Other routes include Dixie Highway, South Powerline Road and Florida’s Turnpike.

This story will be updated.