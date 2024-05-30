Deadly, multi-vehicle crash closes US 93 northwest of Phoenix

CONGRESS, Ariz. - US 93 is shut down in both directions northwest of Phoenix due to a deadly crash involving four vehicles.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on May 30 at milepost 179 near Alamos Road.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the northbound lanes are closed at State Route 71. Southbound is closed at Interstate 40.

A box truck heading northbound crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into a commercial vehicle that was traveling southbound, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

After the crash, the box truck caught fire. The driver of the box truck died at the scene. They were not identified.

Two other commercial vehicles were also involved in the crash. One of the vehicles and a trailer from the second vehicle rolled over during the collision.

"The fire did spread to brush in the area but has been contained by local fire agencies who responded to the collision," DPS said.

It's unknown when the highway will reopen.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

⚠️ This will be an extensive closure - there is no estimated time for reopening. Please seek an alternate route. ⚠️ https://t.co/l4MZ3SD2qp — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 30, 2024

Map of where the crash happened