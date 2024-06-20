Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down busy Downtown Tampa intersection

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A deadly motorcycle crash shut down a busy Downtown Tampa intersection on Wednesday night, according to police.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. in the area of North Florida Avenue and West Kennedy Boulevard.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. No other details were immediately available.

