Deadly motorcycle crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW)– One person died after a motorcycle crashed happened just a couple miles north of North Myrtle Beach.

South Carolina Highway patrol said the deadly wreck was around 4pm on Sunday on Highway 31 near Highway 9.

Officials said the driver of the motorcycle ran off the road and hit a concrete median bearer.

The driver was transported to the hospital where they died. The coroner’s office hasn’t released the name of the victim.

* * *

Adriana Cotero is News13’s weekend evening anchor and a morning reporter. She joined the team in July 2023 after working in the island of Guam. Adriana is from Saline, Michigan, and graduated from Central Michigan University. Follow Adriana on Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram and read more of her work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.