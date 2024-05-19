Deadly motorcycle crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A 52-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Saturday night.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Buckeye and Woodhill Roads at about 10 p.m. on May 18 for the report of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the motorcyclist as Cridell Martin, 52, of Cleveland. Police said the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

It’s not clear what caused the accident.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.