Deadly motorcycle crash blocks multiple US 60 lanes in Mesa

Several eastbound lanes on the U.S. 60 in Mesa were closed due to a crash that killed a motorcyclist Wednesday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Just before 3:30 p.m. near Val Vista Drive, troopers said they believed a motorcycle collided with the rear end of a vehicle. The motorcycle rider was then ejected into the middle lanes of the highway and run over by several vehicles, killing the motorcyclist, according to DPS.

Officials say all vehicles involved in the fatal collision remained at the scene and that they are not looking for anyone else as part of their investigation. Authorities continued to investigate what factors may have contributed to the wreck.

According to DPS, eastbound traffic is currently limited to two left lanes and the HOV lane. The other three lanes will be closed for an extended period of time during the investigation, DPS said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as heavy delays from Greenfield Road to Country Club Drive are expected to last for hours, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Deadly motorcycle crash causes delays and blocks lanes on US 60