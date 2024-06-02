Deadly motorcycle-car crash on Hancock and 4th Street

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Saturday, June 1, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the intersection of North Hancock Avenue and 4th Street for a crash between a car and a motorcycle that turned deadly.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the location, and when they arrived, they discovered that the motorcycle rider had been thrown from the motorcycle and was dead at the scene.

The CSPD Major Crash Team assumed the investigation, and initial information indicated that the motorcycle was going southbound on Hancock when a vehicle at 4th St. pulled out from a stop sign, and they collided in the intersection.

Investigators do not know at this time whether alcohol or speed were factors in this incident.

