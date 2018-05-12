Deadly knife attack in Paris

A knifeman shouting Allahu akbar was shot dead by police in central Paris late Saturday after he killed one person and injured four, prompting a terror probe.

The attack took place near the city’s main opera house in an area full of bars, restaurants and theaters which were brimming on a weekend night.

French President Emmanuel Macron said: “France once again pays the price of blood.” Prosecutors cited witnesses as saying the man shouted Allahu akbar as he went on the rampage, and added that a terror investigation had been launched.

The man attacked five people with a knife, one of whom died, police said. Two were in serious condition and all the victims are in hospital. (AFP)

