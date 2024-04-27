Deadly hit and run: Do you recognize this SUV?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the suspect vehicle in a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, April 26, and police are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver.

Hit and run: can you identify this SUV?

According to CSPD, the red Jeep Cherokee, pictured above, was involved in the fatal crash near the intersection of East Platte Avenue and North Academy Boulevard around 1:19 a.m. on Friday, in which a person riding a scooter on Platte Avenue was hit. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Jeep allegedly left the scene of the crash.

The CSPD Major Crash Team assumed the investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about who may have been driving the vehicle in the early hours of Friday morning to call the CSPD non-emergency line at (719) 444-7000 or to remain anonymous, call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

