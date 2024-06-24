Deadly Georgetown fire caused by electric failure of small fridge, deemed accidental, officials say

Authorities say a house fire that killed an elderly Georgetown woman on Saturday night was caused by a small refrigerator.

Crews responding to 238 Main Street just before 11 p.m. found heavy flames shooting from the single-family home, according to State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine.

Three occupants in the home safely escaped, however, 80-year-old Nancy Holbrook became entrapped.

Firefighters eventually located and removed her through a second-floor window and attempted to revive her at the scene.

Holbrook was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

Woman dead after 4-alarm fire in Georgetown

Woman dead after 4-alarm fire in Georgetown

Woman dead after 4-alarm fire in Georgetown

Woman dead after 4-alarm fire in Georgetown

Woman dead after 4-alarm fire in Georgetown

Woman dead after 4-alarm fire in Georgetown

Woman dead after 4-alarm fire in Georgetown

Woman dead after 4-alarm fire in Georgetown

A dozen regional fire departments responded to help contain the flames.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire originated from a small refrigerator in a wooden bar on the first floor near the front of the front of the building. An electrical or mechanical failure involving the appliance was deemed to be the cause by officials.

State Fire Marshal Devine says that between 600 and 700 structure fires are attributed to electrical events every year in Massachusetts.

“Please take a few minutes today to check your smoke alarms,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “The manufacturing date is printed on the back of the device. Smoke alarms should be replaced after 10 years, and new alarms should have a sealed, long-life battery and a hush feature. If your alarms still take alkaline batteries, change the batteries twice a year. And test those alarms every month to be sure you and your loved ones are protected.”

Fire Chief Matt McKay echoed similar sentiments and expressed his condolences to the friends and family of Nancy Holbrook.

“Ms. Holbrook’s family and loved ones remain in our thoughts today,” said Chief McKay. “On behalf of the Georgetown Fire Department and the community, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW