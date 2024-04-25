Deadly Florida carjacking suspect was paid $1,500 to ‘deliver’ victim, complaint says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect in a deadly carjacking was paid $1,500 to “deliver” the victim, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Jordanish Torres-Garcia is facing a federal charge of carjacking resulting in death.

Torres-Garcia allegedly admitted to being the person who exited a green Acura on April 11 and approached the vehicle of Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvias, 31, with an AR-15. He said he got the AR-15 from an unnamed person near Lake Drive in Casselberry about 30 minutes before the carjacking, according to the complaint.

Torres-Garcia made the admissions in a recorded interview with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, according to the complaint.

“GARCIA stated that minutes before the carjacking, he received a call, advising him that the VICTIM was on her way,” the complaint reads.

Torres-Garcia “bumped” Aguasvias’ vehicle to try and get it to stop, according to the complaint. When the car stopped at a red light at the intersection of East Lake Drive and Tuskawilla Road in Winter Springs, Garcia got out of the car with the AR-15.

Aguasvias’ vehicle was later found torched in Osceola County. Her body was found inside, according to the complaint. A medical examination showed she was shot multiple times.

“GARCIA admitted that he was paid $1,500 to take the VICTIM and deliver her to another individual,” the complaint reads. The “individual” was not specified.

Kevin Ocasio Justiniano, 27, was taken into custody Monday in Puerto Rico on unrelated charges. He will also face charges in connection with the carjacking, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said at a Tuesday news conference.

“This whole thing, I suspect from the beginning, everyone who’s watched this has known it’s about drugs and money,” Lemma said.

Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez, 27, is believed to be the last person who had contact with Aguasvias before the carjacking. Lemma said they believed Aguasvias was on her way to meet Hernandez. He is facing unrelated charges, and at this time, is not charged in connection with the carjacking.

The green Acura in the carjacking may also be tied to another murder that happened before the carjacking, Lemma said.

