Deadly dump truck crash blamed for multiple casualties in New Jersey

One person is dead and three people were injured in a collision involving a dump truck and two other vehicles on Tuesday afternoon in Clinton Township, N.J.

“The crash occurred when a dump truck, operated by a 66-year-old male, and a Toyota sedan operated by a 64-year-old female, both traveling in the northbound lane collided,” the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement Wednesday regarding the crash on Route 31.

The impact of that collision sent the Toyota into oncoming traffic where it hit a Volkswagen being driven by a teenage girl.

A 70-year-old Pennsylvania man riding in the Toyota died at the scene, officials said. The car’s female driver and two people in the Volkswagen were treated for injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

The cause of the pileup is under investigation. It occurred near Riley and Jake’s Restaurant, roughly 50 miles west of New York City.

Multiple agencies including the New Jersey Department of Transportation responded to the crash site.