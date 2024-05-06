Deadly deputy-involved shooting occurs in Stanislaus County

(FOX40.COM) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies shot and killed a man on Sunday afternoon after he charged at deputies “without warning.”

Officials said the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. on the 3100 block of N Quincy Road in Turlock.

The sheriff’s office said its detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit (MCU) are currently investigating the fatal incident.

On Sunday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a man armed with a weapon who was trespassing. “Upon the Sheriff’s Office arrival, which included a K-9 officer with the Turlock Police Department to provide back-up, they located the armed person,” officials said.

The sheriff’s office said its deputies attempted to “establish a dialogue, brought in multiple less-than-lethal options, and tried to de-escalate the man into complying with their instructions.”

While speaking with the armed suspect, the suspect refused to drop the weapon and charged at deputies without warning, the sheriff’s office said.

It continued, “This caused a deputy to use his firearm. The man was treated and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

The scene is still currently being processed by detectives who said they will be at the scene for “several hours.” No law enforcement personnel were injured during the critical incident.

“We will provide additional information as details become confirmed and corroborated,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office will be conducting an independent investigation and review into the officer involved shooting. “The SCSO Internal Affairs Unit will be also be conducting their own administrative review to determine if agency policies were followed,” the agency added.

